The most common cause of deaths and disabilities among the age group of 15-45yrs is the road traffic accidents.

And these are mainly caused by reckless Boda boda cyclists.

Vision for Trauma care in Africa a non-Government Organization in conjunction with the Lay First Responders International, are carrying out a first aid training among the boda boda riders of Mukono municipality.

This training is targeting 250 cyclists which will be equipped with skills of identifying an accident casualty, fracture immobilization, how to stop bleeding fractures, Airway management, and patient transportation.

Hannington Muwaga the Country Director Vision for Trauma care in Africa says that being that Boda Boda in Uganda is the immediate mode of transport before an ambulance, they thought that it is wise to equip them with skills by providing them with equipped first aid boxes and reflector Jackets.

“We plan to extend this project to different Districts and on that note we seek support from the stakeholders/Partners and other civil societies to join hands in this common cause” Muwaga said in an interview with this website on Thursday.

Vision for Trauma care in Africa which is located with in Mukono Town Jinja road opposite Hared petrol station, is an indigenous entity registered with government of Uganda composed of multidisciplinary professionals, ( Doctors, nurses, social workers, lawyers, institutions, Researchers, etc with common goal to reduce road traffic accidents and how best to manage victims of road traffic accidents , Not limited to but also advocating for fictional emergency medical services with in Uganda.

Haleigh Pine the Project Director of Lay First Responders International said that they have also enacted our trainers of trainees (TOT) model in Mukono, where we give exemplary students the tools to train others to provide trainings in their communities. With this effort, we aim to strengthen the sustainability of the program by training more boda boda Riders, both in Mukono and in other local regions.

“With the success we’ve seen thus far, we were inspired to choose Mukono as the first location to enact our advanced medical and obstetric curriculum in an effort to further reduce mortality rates. Over the course of 2 days, we taught 12 of our TOTs how to address cardiac, neurological, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and obstetric emergencies, and we will use their helpful feedback on the curriculum to inform future trainings in these topics

With the help of local governments and community stakeholders, we have developed programs in Uganda, Chad, Guatemala, and Sierra Leone; we are currently working with international partners to deploy additional programs in Kenya, Nigeria, and the Philippines as well as in other communities worldwide. To date, we’ve trained 5,393 lay first responders through 8 international programs at an average cost of 24,000 UGX per trainee.” Haleigh Pine added.