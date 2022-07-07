Police in Rukiga District is investigating circumstances surrounding the fire outbreak that gutted a school dormitory and destroyed properties worth millions of shillings.

According to Sister Busingye Florence,49 the headteacher of St Aloysius Kitanga secondary school, a girls dormitory was burnt thus destroying property worth millions of shillings.

Its alleged that on Wednesday evening at about 8pm while students were attending their normal preps, the head teacher while in office heard students who were reading from the tent near the affected dormitory making an alarm.

She looked through the window and indeed she confirmed fire had gutted the dormitory occupied by senior two students.

The headteacher, immediately notified the teachers who were supervising preps, who made an alarm and all students from other revising classrooms came out to join staff members.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,the cause of fire is not yet established.

Maate added that no death or injury was realized, all students were still intact as per the role call which was done last evening and this morning.