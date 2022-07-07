The Officer In charge of the Child and Family Protection Unit at Kabale Central Police station Magret Kamiranga has asked men to always ensure freedom of Equal rights among family members.

Kamiranga was this week speaking at St. John’s Butuza Church of Uganda in Kamuganguzi Sub County, Ndorwa West Constituency in Kabale district during a one-day dialogue that was organized by Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE).

According to Drake Tayebwa, a Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) field officer, the dialogue was aimed at sensitizing men and women on how to always handle family grievances at their household level.

Kamaringa who was responding to a number of issues raised by women condemned the habit exhibited by most men that always split family land into many portions when they marry different wives.

She said that most of the men forget the good things done by their first wives and resort to giving attention to the worst things, saying that there is a need for them to repent and always value good things done by their wives.

She asked model men to always extend counselling services to their fellow men, sensitizing them on how to perform their tasks as heads of the family in order to build a good family.

The Kabale district gender officer, Moses Akampurira also emphasized a need by men to always prepare enough property and think twice before marrying many wives and ensure the proper use of Wills in their families to reduce land conflict cases.