A total of 17 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo have tested positive for COVID-19 at Nyakabande transit camp in Kisoro district.

According to Hajji Shafiq Ssekandi Sengooba, the Resident District Commissioner Kisoro, the 17 positive cases are part of 423 COVID-19 tests that were conducted yesterday that included 205 new arrivals, 02 Humanitarian workers and 216 for relocation. Ssekandi told journalists that among the 17 cases, 06 were new arrivals and 11 from the relocated ones.

Ssekandi said that the cumulative number of tests for the new arrivals and positive cases since the 28th March 2022 are 27,515 and 441 respectively and that 12 patients have been discharged from the isolation leaving a balance of 61 active cases by the end of Sunday.

He also noted that fighting was reported between FARDC and M23 rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo that left 657 refugees crossing to Uganda through Bunagana one stop Border.

The RDC added that out of 657 refugees, 272 are new arrivals and 385 were at Nyakabande transit camp before they went back to DRC but returned after continued fighting.

He revealed that a total population at the holding area and Nyakabande Transit camp center stands at 14,948 individuals of which 3,396 at the transit center and 11,552 at the holding center.

Ssekandi stressed that the cumulative number of asylum seekers manually registered since March 28th 2022 when fighting between FARDC and M23 rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo started is 36,056 individuals from 18,460 households.