Police in Kabale District are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 75 year old man who was allegedly murdered by his biological son.

The deceased has been identified as

Katamunanwire John Wilson resident of Bushuro village, Bushuro parish, Kitumba subcounty, Kabale district.

It’s alleged that, the deceased has been staying with the suspect known as Tumwikirize Owen in the same house.

During the month of November 2021, the said suspect requested for a share of his land for sale of which Katamunanwire refused to give him.

It’s further alleged that, when the deceased refused to give him land, he started threatening to kill him, to the extend that, on Saturday morning 2nd July, 2022, he beat him in the presence of the daughter in law identified as Tumwebaze Vastina.

On Sunday morning 3rd July, 2022 ,the neighbours went to church leaving the deceased and the suspect at home.

At around 11am when the immediate neighbour Tukwasibwe Moses went to check on him at his home, he found him lying down dead in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the neck and head.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the suspect is on run and efforts to have him arrested are ongoing.