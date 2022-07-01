The Jinja City South Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner (DRCC) Mike Ssegawa has rallied Ugandans to participate in Kabaka Birthday Run, in big numbers.

The Marathon will be happening on Sunday 3rd July, 2022 and thousands of people in various areas, Jinja City inclusive will be taking part in the event.

In Jinja, according to Owek Peter Kizito, the Representative of Kabaka in Busoga, the run will start from St James Senior Secondary school and back to the school at 6:30am.

Mr. Ssegawa says the run is aimed at mobilizing the masses towards efforts in continuous fight against HIV/AIDS infections.

“The message is still the same, people of Jinja City: Children and youth stop sexual relations before marriage. Sexually active people who are not married, use condoms. Married people, remain faithful to your partners – it’s respect for yourself and partner. And of course, test and know your status…if you are positive, take your drugs,” the DRCC said on Friday.

Running under the theme, “Ending AIDS by 2030 is an achievable possibility”, this year’s marathon was slated for April 13, but it was postponed to 3rd July as Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was in Europe.

Speaking during the launch in May, 2022, Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga said:“We did not have a birthday run on his Majesty’s birthday because he was not in the country, but he is now back. Therefore, he is pleased to wave off the runners on July 3, 2022, at 6:30 a.m.”

Mayiga said the campaign against HIV/ AIDS requires behavioral change and the sharing of key information with the population.

“We want to encourage those who are in their houses and disheartened to go to the hospital and get treated. I once spoke with a demoralised HIV Infected individual and assured him that taking medicine is easier than brushing your teeth which you have to do every morning,” he said.