The First Lady of Uganda also Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni has directed all the striking Arts teachers to return to class with immediate effect, saying government is committed to enhance their salaries gradually.

The First Lady said that teachers betrayed God, government and Ugandans through their industrial action because they are disciples who were called to serve the people of God.

She made remarks on Monday as guest of honor while launching the implementation of Parish Development Model (PDM) in Ntungamo district held at Kyamate playground.

On Wednesday 15 June, 2022, the Uganda National Teacher’s Union (UNATU) declared a nationwide strike at all levels in their quest for equality and harmonization of the salary enhancement among teachers of different subjects, support staff, and school administrators.

The industrial action followed government’s resolve to enhance salaries of Sciences teachers to a tune of 300% against nothing for all other categories of teachers (arts).

At the same event, Mrs Museveni urged political leaders and civil servants in Ntungamo to ensure that they spread the PDM gospel to the locals to make the program a success story in the district.

She revealed that the only way for the NRM government to stop over-dependence on foreign aid and donations is by asking the leaders to cascade the information about PDM to the locals so that Ntungamo district can perform well.

She told them to make Ntungamo district a model district across the country in the implementation of Parish Development Model where other districts can benchmark from.

The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze noted that the government has plans to support commercial farmers who are not captured in the Parish Development model with tractors, irrigations and coolers.

Minister Tumwebaze said the ministry will use Hybrid approach to support both commercial farmers with large chunks of land and subsistence farmers for sustainable development in the country.

The minister of state for Animal Industry Lt Col Rwamirama Bright Kanyontore advised the farmers who have less than four acres of land to choose enterprises of high value that are food security and high yielding.

Ntungamo district has 135 parishes/wards where by a total of 2960 enterprises groups were selected at community level for the PDM.

According to the Ntungamo Chief Administrative Officer, Nasser Mukibi a total of UGX 1,105,000,000 billion (one Billion, one hundred and five million shillings) has been transferred to the 65 PDM SACCO accounts leaving a balance of 64 SACCO accounts that were not credited due to inadequate funding.