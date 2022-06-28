The security team in Kisoro District is seeking a lasting solution that will improve the welfare of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo who flock into the country on a daily basis.

The refugees have been entering Uganda since late March due to the invasion of M23 rebels in Eastern DRC. The rebels,with rare resolve, recently captured the strategic border town of Bunagana, prompting more refugees to enter Uganda.

While conducting a joint assessment at Bunagana border on Monday,a team led by the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kisoro District Hajji Ssekandi Shafique realized that refugees deserve better conditions,much as their numbers are overwhelming.

“A Joint assessment was conducted at Bnunagana border headed by RDC with the objective of finding ending solution for the asylum seekers living on the streets, on verandahs, under trees, in school compounds, in the bush, in unfinished buildings and the market area,”Ssekandi said.

Reports indicate that no fighting was reported on Monday in the DRC and the border remained calm on all sides ( Uganda and DRC) with pendulum movement observed.

According to RDC Ssekandi,569 refugees were received at Nyakabande Transit Center who entered Uganda through Bunagana border point.

This makes a cumulative number of refugees manually registered from 28th March 2022 is 33,949 individuals of 17,484 households.

The DRC government accuses Rwanda of aiding, training and giving comfort to M23 rebels.