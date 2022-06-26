The credibility of the Democratic Party (DP) in Uganda has further been soiled in political mud, as some of its key subscribers yesterday announced their defection to National Unity Platform (NUP).

The latest defections were inspired by former Makindye West legislative contender Lusagala Bosco, who unsuccessfully vied for the seat on DP ticket.

Lusagala and others cited the derogatory statements directed against the party cohorts by the DP principal Nobert Mao, as the major reason for their discontent and eventual exit.

According to the latest ring of DP defectors, Mao is unfit to hold any political office, due to his obscene language, which is considered unethical and unprofessional.

It should of course be remembered that a few days ago, a section of DP aggrieved followers approached Mao with a prime aim of advising him to cease uttering out sarcastic comments, derogatory remarks and belittling expressions, aimed at key party members, urguing that such unprofessional conduct causes strife within DP circles.

Reacting to their advice, Mao sarcastically advised them to go and find better things to do with their lives, urguing that they are too inferior to advise him, not to even untie his shoe laces.

“A grasshopper will boast amongst its colleagues that it indeed kicked an elephant, but the latter will react to the rumor, by saying it didn’t feel anything. Like we have always done, we do not fight dogs, we fight their owners, we know the owner of these dogs, and soon you will hear an alarm amongst those owners. It will be an indicator that Mao has arrived. Why do I hit a snake’s shadow, yet I am seeing the snake itself,? So I cannot come to this conference and I start responding to a person who bears no position of responsibility and has no qualifications, to even untie or tie my shoe laces,” Mao scoffed at his colleagues.

Such sarcastic comments made by Mao was like pouring more petrol onto the frames. It inspired Lusagala and his closest DP cohorts to moblise other party members numbering up to 1000, to exit Uganda’s oldest political party, once and for all.

Lusagala said they have defected to NUP, after discovering beyond reasonable doubt, that it is the only party on the right path to political transition in Uganda, which unfortunately has failed DP to deliver.

“I want to thank you for positively responding to my call, and NUP for giving us a warm welcome. Most of our colleagues left us in the dark long time ago, and this is the time for us to leave this darkness. There is a vehicle in which we have been traveling, but after realising it had abandoned the road and started taking the bush, we decided to jump out of it. And let’s pray for our fellow citizens who are still in that vehicle, to see the light and also jump out of it,”Lusagala said.

Worse still for DP, the Chief moblizer for NUP Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu congratulated defectors upon joining the red colored political party, and also thanked God for opening their eyes widely, to clearly read Uganda’s political barometer.

From the inception of its operations in a few years ago, the Kamyokya based political outfit has largely feasted on DP, robbing a big chunk of its key members, notably legislators.

A case in point is the current Leader of Opposition (LOP) Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, who was once a diehard of the green colored political party. Mpuuga in July 2020, alleged that Mao Mortgaged DP to President Yoweri Museveni, something he said triggered his unconditional exit.