The speaker of Parliament, the Rt Hon Anita Annet Among has urged striking Arts teachers to return to class by Monday next week as they negotiate with the government to increase the salaries of all civil servants.

This message was on Friday contained in her speech read for her by the minister of ICT and National Guidance Hon Dr Chris Baryomunsi during the 3rd graduation ceremony of Ruhaama Trinity Technical Institute-Nyarutuuntu in Ruhaama county Ntungamo district where over 269 students graduated in various disciplines.

Rt Hon Among noted that the government will increase all government workers salaries saying that Arts teachers are not only getting meagre salaries.

The minister commended the technical institutions for complementing government efforts of promoting skills and job creation and asked children to embrace vocational training saying that students passed through vocations are not a burden to the government.

However, Dr Baryomunsi appealed to the graduates to practice what they have studied and be the mirror in the community.

The speaker contributed Shs7 million towards the development of the institution.

The Ntungamo district Woman MP Hon Joselyn Kamateneti Bata hailed the NRM government for liberalizing the economy where everyone can start an institution and thanked parents for emphasizing girls’ education.

Hon Kamateneti lauded the founders of Ruhaama Trinity Technical Institute-Nyarutuuntu for being visionary to equip children with visible skills which will enable them to create jobs in the world market.

The chairman LCV Ntungamo district Samuel Mucunguzi who was represented by councilor Mpireirwe Naboth the minister for finance and planning thanked the technical institutions for helping the district to create jobs for its citizens especially people with skills.

The founder of Ruhaama Trinity Technical Institute, Nyarutuuntu Mutanyomwa Lasto warned parents and youth against despising technical studies saying that it is the only way to secure their future.

Mutanyomwa noted that due to stiff competition in the World market allover, youth need to invest in sciences and technical education if they are to succeed.

He revealed that he started from zero but now has over 1000 students with three institutions of Ruhaama Trinity Technical Institute-Nyarutuuntu, Ruhaama Trinity PS and Ruhaama Trinity ECD College.

Mutanyomwa praised the general manager Elliott Kabangira Magande for the support towards the existence of the institution and rewarded Kabangira with a gift of a cow.