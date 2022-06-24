The Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in Alebtong has advised parents and guardians to groom their children well so that they become responsible Ugandan citizens in future.

To say this, the Alebtong RDC Robert Adiama was delivering his speech during the post-Day of the African Child (DAC) celebrations that took place at Aloi Child Development Center (CDC) grounds on Friday June 24th, 2022.

The celebrations that were organised by Compassion International, composed of three clusters of Alebtong, Dokolo and Amolatar that had over 300 participants.

Mr. Adiama thanked Compassion International, noting that their coming to the district was timely as they will play a crucial role in the proper upbringing and offering of social support to children in the area.

He however, cautioned residents against undertaking any form of child abuse, saying any person will face the long arm of the law in case found guilty.

“The government under the wise leadership of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda has ensured the well-being of the children and a positive move in upholding children’s rights and protecting them from all forms of abuse, exploitation and violence,” Mr Adiama noted.

On his part, the Alebtong Deputy RDC Stephen Odongo said, “Children are born loving and happy so I call upon parents to always protect them and guide them well so that they become responsible citizens of the country.”

Present at the function also were the LCV Chairman Odongo Dickens, District Police Commander ASP Abel Muwonge, among other leaders.

Meanwhile, the Day of the African Child is commemorated every year on 16th June. It is a day to promote children’s rights and take stock of the efforts being made to protect and promote them across the continent.

This year’s DAC ran under the theme – “eliminating harmful practices affecting children: progress on policy and practice since 2013”.

Currently, a good number of African countries are now Pathfinding countries – joining hands with the End Violence Partnership by making formal public commitments to ending all forms of violence against children through national policy and planning.