By Kinyera Anthony Lakomekec

The police detectives of Patongo Central Police Station in Agago District have commenced investigations into the case of murder by shooting that took place on Thursday, 23rd June 2022 in Labora East village, Lira-Kato sub-county in Agago district.

The deceased has been identified as Lawoko Atto Ketty, 29, a resident of Labora East village, Lira-Kato sub-county in Agago district, and working as an electoral supervisor of Lira-Kato sub-county.

The incident was reported by Mr. James Lawoko, a teacher by profession and the father of the deceased.

A preliminary report indicates that on 23rd June 2022 at around 11:00 pm, Mr. Lawoko and his wife were sleeping, and they heard a knock on the door followed by a gunshot.

According to the report, Mr. Lawoko’s grass-thatched house was set ablaze but both of them (him and the wife) managed to escape into their maize garden.However, their daughter was shot twice in the head and the back killing her on spot and the suspects fled from the scene.

The Aswa river region police spokesperson, ASP David Ongom Mudong says the police have visited the scene and recovered the cartridges and recorded statements from relevant witnesses.

“The deceased’s body was taken to Kalongo for postmortem, and no arrest has yet been made as inquiries intensify.

“We urged the members of the public with relevant information to cooperate with the police to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted in the courts of law,” Mudong added.

A case of murder by shooting under vide CRB 225/2022 has been registered at Patongo CPS in Agago District.