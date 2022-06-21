The leadership of Muslims in Luwero district has unveiled a master plan for the proposed multimillion Shillings headquarters.

Unveiling the master plan on Monday, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa Nsanja, the Kadhi of Luwero district, said it will be implemented in two phases. Phase one, comprises the construction of an administration block, a Business Area, a Hospital, and a Shopping mall.

He says that they will construct Jamia Mosque, a Modern Primary School with Dormitories, Kadhi’s / Imaam’s Residence, and a Playground (Sports Area) in the same phase. While the second phase will include the construction of a Modern Market, a Modern Technical School, a Modern Secondary School, Guest Houses, and Conference halls.

Currently, the Luwero District Muslim offices operate in a small building near the main mosque at Kasana in Luwero Town Council comprising about four rooms. According to Sheikh Mulindwa, the Development Committee is going to discuss the Master Plan with the Muslim District Executive before it is presented to the district council for final approval.

He says that this will then be followed by massive fundraising programs to aid the implementation of the master plan. When asked about the sums needed for this development, he said that they will come up with the cost later. Sheikh Mulindwa says the development targets among others, the generation of income for the Muslim district to help Sheikhs and Imams in their service.

In December last year, Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo, the Deputy Mufti of Uganda commissioned a contested market on the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) land in Luwero town council.

This development came months after Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa, offered the part of the 20 acres of Muslim land in the Kalongo-miti zone near Kasana Mosque in Luwero Town Council to host a produce market.

Sheikh Mulindwa said the decision was aimed at generating funds for the Muslim district and protecting the land from encroachment. Part of the 20 acres of land is still lying idle. It’s targeted in the implementation of the master plan.