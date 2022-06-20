His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda has this morning left for Nairobi, Kenya on a one-day official visit where he has joined other East African Heads of State to discuss Regional issues and matters connected to security.

He was seen off at Entebbe International Airport by Her Excellency the Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jesca Alupo; the Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda; the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Mrs. Lucy Nakyobe; Lt. Gen. Charles Lutaya, Commander of the Airforce; AIGP Maj. Gen. Abbey Kandiho, the Chief of Staff of the Uganda Police Force and the Assistant Commissioner General of the Uganda Prisons Service, Mr. Samuel Akena.