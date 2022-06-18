A total of 228 counter terrorism officers on Friday completed a 5 months basic counter terrorism course, while 64 completed a one month and two weeks Scenes of crime course, at the Police Counter Terrorism Training School, Olilim in Katakwi District.

AIGP Edward Ochom, the Director Operations presided over the closing ceremony and urged the officers to put the knowledge and skills acquired to improve security, safety and service delivery to the public.

AIGP Godfrey Golooba the Director Human Resource Development noted that the police will continue providing routine refresher courses and retraining.

He urged the officers to maintain self discipline as enshrined in the UPF standard operating procedures.

The training was meant to help in the fight against terror and foster mordern techniques of crime scene management.