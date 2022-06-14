The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has tasked beneficiaries of the Shs10.6 billion land compensation to put their bribery allegations against Uganda Land Commission chairperson, in writing.

Representatives from the Kosia Rwabukurukuru family told legislators on the Committee that Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki frustrated their efforts to receive compensation alleging that she asked for half of payout.

The Rwabukurukuru family appeared before the committee on Monday, 13 June 2022 to justify payment for land they sold to government in Sheema district.

Speaking on behalf of the four administrators of Rwabukurukuru land, Dr. Annette Kezaabu said Byenkya allegedly asked for half of the Shs6.2 billion that they were to be paid.

“We had worked very well with her but we did not agree with her on getting a cut on our payment. She did not want all the money paid to us at once so she made sure it came in bits and pieces,” Kezaabu said.

“Byenkya asked for the bribe from my sisters Peninah Kenseka and Catherine Kajwahya, who are also administrators of the Rwabukurukuru family land. My sisters are in the UK now but they can bear witness to the bribery claims,” she added.

Kezaabu, however, told MPs that the Shs6.2 billion was eventually paid to them.

COSASE chairperson, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi asked the representatives of the Rwabukurukuru family to clarify concerns raised by Byenkya at the time that they had already been paid, and that they were not supposed to benefit from the Shs10.6 billion supplementary.

“When Byenkya appeared before this committee, she said you had already been paid. But she also wrote a letter asking for money for this particular family; was that money paid?” Ssenyonyi queried.

Kezaabu revealed that the Rwabukurukuru family had already received Shs3 billion and demanded a balance of Shs6.2 billion by the time the supplementary funding of Shs10.6 billion was issued.

Ssenyonyi tasked Kezaabu to ask her sisters to put in writing their allegation show they were asked by Byenkya for the bribe.