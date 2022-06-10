“If you only focus on educating the girl child while boys are left loitering and grazing cattle, your educated daughter will get married to a herder who won’t even allow her to work.”

This is what Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kole, Trevor Solomon Baleke told parents in a meeting on Wednesday.

He urged parents whose children are in school to make sure all children, both boys and girls in their neighborhood are sent to school.

“You should get more concered when your neighbour’s son is not in school yet your daughter is studying and the vice versa. This is because the uneducated might end up either influencing your child to drop out of school or engage them into acts that shall affect their school life,” he warned.

Baleke was speaking as chief guest at the event at which primary schools in Kole celebrated their good performance in this year’s athletics at the national level where they scooped several medals.

He also urged parents of children with special needs not to neglect them but take them to school.

Kole district was sixth in the national athletics of primary pupils with special needs.

The Deputy RDC said sports was one of the most profiting and paying ventures in the world and urged parents and schools not to sit on the talents of children.

He urged parents to increase their engagement with their child’s education in order to improve standards.

“Parents must play a greater role in instilling social skills in children before the age of three years. Proper social skills equip a child to develop advanced cognitive skills during the school years,” he said.

“And I can tell you, my sister Caroline Angolere, the RDC has told me to assure you that we shall as the office of the President always support you in whichever activities aimed at making your future bright.”