Andrew Oulanyah Ojok, has taken oath as the Member of Parliament for Omoro County, Omoro district during the First Sitting of the Second Session of the 11th Parliament on Tuesday, 07 June 2022.

Ojok, in his early thirties, is son to the former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, who passed away on 20 March 2022 from a hospital in Seattle, United States of America where he had been admitted for specialised treatment.

He was declared winner of the Omoro County by-election by the Electoral Commission on 26 May 2022 after garnering 14,224 of the total votes cast against 1,633 votes obtained by his closest rival, Simon Toolit Akecha of the National Unity Platform – NUP.

In the Parliament sitting that preceded the State of the Nation Address by President Yoweri Museveni, Speaker Anita Among described the late Jacob Oulanyah as a great leader, a mentor, and a great legislator and asked Ojok to ably represent the interest of his constituents like his father did.

“I want to congratulate you and welcome you to the 11th Parliament. As you are aware, you came into this Parliament to replace your late father, Rt Hon. Jacob Oulanyah, who was a great leader and a very good legislator. You need to represent the people of Omoro effectively,” Among said.

The Speaker handed over a copy of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the Rules of Procedure of Parliament to Ojok to aid him in his legislative role.

Ojok was accompanied to the podium by his wife, grandfather Nathan Okori, Francis Emuna (Uncle), Omoro District Woman Representative Catherine Lamwaka and Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

He resigned his job at the National Information Technology Authority to contest in the by-election.