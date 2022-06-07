The Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Bulambuli District Amir Kamba last week lost his cool and arrested two health workers at Muyembe Health Centre II who refused to work on patients.

Mr Kamba’s move followed various complaints from area residents who accused the health workers at the medical facility of refusing to work on them whenever they go to get medical attention.

To prove this, the DRDC last Thursday visited Muyembe Health Centre II and disguised as a patient. To his surprise when he approached one of the health workers, he responded in a rude way and told him that he didn’t have time to work on him.

This rubbed Mr Kamba a wrong way before arresting two of the reluctant health workers who refused to do their work yet they are paid for it by tax payers money.

The arrested were a one Mr. Jonathan who was attending to patients at the outpatient department (OPD) and the In charge of the health facility a one Madam Base.

“Jonathan at the OPD was arrested for refusing to attend to patients by 1:30 pm. He told patients to go away and unfortunately for him, one of the patients he was chasing was me the Deputy RDC after I pretended to also being a patient,” Mr Kamba noted.

“I followed him after he had left the department begging for treatment but Jonathan told me to go away. Jonathan also went ahead to order other patients he had refused to attend too to leave the health facility. The In charge was also there but unbothered.”

Mr Kamba also said that the store where drugs are kept was locked and the key was lost and the store had not been opened for days.

“The In charge had still done nothing about this. It was also discovered that many health workers had been absent for days but there was nothing to prove that the In charge had done something to avert the situation yet she confirmed that there was no striking health worker at the facility.”

The deputy RDC decided to arrest the In charge madam Base for failure to supervise workers and Jonathan for negligence of duty.