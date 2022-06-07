By John Kusolo

Peruth Chemutai is in her own league. The 23-year-old Ugandan, the reigning Olympic champion in the 3,000m steeplechase, won the steeplechase event at the Hengelo meeting in the Netherlands on Sunday 6 June 2022.

The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold. The athlete recorded a time of 9mn14s00. She took the lead over Albanian Luiza Gega. The latter improved the Albanian national record in the 3,000m steeplechase in 9:15:48.

The FBK Games is an annual track and field event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, Netherlands as part of the IAAF World Challenge Meetings.

Chemutai came first with a time of 9:14.00 while Albanian Luiza Gega (11.23) and Great Britain’s Imani-Lara Lansiquot (11.26 SB) took the silver and bronze slots respectively.

The FBK Games is an annual track and field event at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadion in Hengelo, Netherlands as part of the IAAF World Challenge Meetings. It was first organized in 1981. Its name honours Fanny Blankers-Koen, who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympic Games.