The territorial Police of Mbarara is investigating circumstances under which a motorcycle cyclist was murdered and his motorcycle stolen.

According to Kasasira Samson,the Rwizi regional police spokesperson,Ssegawa Willy, of Ntare Bids Boda stage, resident of Lwengo District who owned a motorcycle registration number UFL 296 J Bajaj boxer red in colour was hacked to death with a hummer by unknown assailants on Sunday night in areas of Boma cell Mbarara City

“The body of the deceased was taken to Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem.The hunt for the assailants is on to have them arrested and Motorcycle recovered. ” Kasasira said.