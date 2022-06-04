The real estate and property development sector is growing fast.

Many suburban areas or metropolitan centers have changed face with the

modern facilities being erected day and night.

Renowned businessman Hamis Kiggundu is one of those who are playing

a significant part in growing the real estate sector.

Many know him for Ham

Towers, Ham Shopping Mall, Ham Shopping Grounds, Nakivubo Stadium

and the White House replica in Uganda, but Kiggundu has spread out in

different parts of the country, establishing fancy estates only seen

previously in magazines.

Ham Palm Villas

Under his Ham Group of Companies, Ham has made significant progress

on his contemporary housing estate, Ham Palm Villas.

The well-planned estate consists of 500 fully serviced modern houses, Apartments, Villas and ready Organized Plots on sale making it the largest

luxury residential community in Uganda.

The Ham Palm Villas have transformed Wakiso into an upscale residence

indeed.

Ham says he is trying to introduce something new to the market.

“In my estate, I have introduced something that is new to the market. I am offering modern, contemporary houses. I want to add value and class to

our way of living which has not been the case in Uganda so far. I can see that it is being done in the European countries because I have also invested in the UK,” he says.

“By nature, God made a choice and put us where we belong. I am African and I am Ugandan. I am so proud of my country and I love it very much. Whatever I desire out there, I would want to do it here. Instead of me moving to a European country to work, I would rather work hard and make a difference here in Uganda.”

Ham adds that; “We should not leave Africa chasing our dreams but rather transform Africa Our Motherland into our dreamland based on Reason and Reality.”

Patrick Nelson Byekwaso, the Kajjansi Town Council Chairperson, says

that Ham Palm Villas are “a model for better housing and urbanization for a

town struggling with planning.”

“Away from contributing to property tax, the planning offers ideas on how to

enlarge and priotise organized development within the area,” Byekwaso

says.

The villas include a clubhouse, swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center and an already functioning sports complex with netball and volleyball courts, salons, ample parking, health care facilities, an international school, and a supermarket.

They also offer a well-organized 2 way road network with solar lighting system with a central modern up-to-date security system connecting direct to the Entebbe express highway, located right next to a golf course.

Residents can take comfort in knowing a modern security system protects them and their property.

A Home in the Ham Palm Villas Comprises of:

 5-7 spacious bedrooms, plus a maid’s room all self-contained.

 Spacious living room, dining and kitchen on open floor plan.

 Cathedral high – ceiling in the living room.

 A Pajama / Family Lounge on the 1st floor with a balcony

extension.

 Panorama view with huge windows.

 The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with plenty of extra spaces for multipurpose use as storage or reading areas.

 The terrace on top with a gardening pouch that is front facing, world-class finishes, fittings.

Some of the Master Bedroom features

Another feature that is beneficial to the residents is access to high-speed

internet fiber. The official website for Ham Enterprises Uganda claims that

the villas are “not just homes but a lifestyle.”

There are three typologies available that range from 12 decimals to 24 decimals for the luxury villas. These villas are two stories each and contain 5 to 7 bedrooms, an open floor plan with huge windows, a spacious living room with high ceilings, world-class fittings and finishings, and parking for up to 4 cars.

Plots on Sale

In the estate, tycoon Ham is not only selling luxury homes, but also organized plots.

Those who want to build for themselves can simply by either a 50×100 or a 100X100 Plot and build for themselves preferred houses selected from within the available estates plans. So one buys a plot with a preferred house plan.

International super star Akon has already bought himself a finished Villa in

the Estate.

The Ham Palm Villas are “exquisitely designed with meticulously attentive

architectural intellect. They are meant for the connoisseurs of the society who deserve nothing less than the very best.”