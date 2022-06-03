Jinja police are holding 34-year-old, Fred Okello on allegations of masquerading as a brigadier general in the Uganda People’s Defense Forces- UPDF and robbing residents of their valuables.

He was arrested on Wednesday night after police officers on duty noticed a seemingly young man donning a military uniform with peeps of a brigadier general walking aimlessly in Walukuba ward in Jinja City Southern division.

The Police officers surrounded Okello and tasked him to identify himself in vain leading to his arrest. Police later searched his residence where they recovered one pair of the UPDF digital green uniforms, military boots, and a sharp knife.

Okello is currently locked up at Walukuba police station for further interrogations. Available information indicates that Okello, together with others still at large, fled Elegu border town on Monday morning after security personnel launched inquiries into their illegal operations.

Okello explained that he sought refuge at his relative’s home in Walukuba after facing unprecedented economic hardships. The Kiira regional police spokesperson, James Mubi says that a joint security team has instituted an intensive search in Okello’s residence with the hope of recovering more exhibits to expedite the prosecution process.