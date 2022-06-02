The National Coordinator for the National Resistance Movement(NRM) affiliated mobilisation group Team Thorough YKM Eng. Idiri Kamuntu is dead.

He died at Mulago hospital at around 2 am today, Watchdog Uganda has learned.

Kamuntu was referred to Mulago yesterday for specialised hospital from JALU hospital in Kyaliwajjala where he had been admitted with diabetic complications for one week. Prior, he had been at Kibuli hospital which recommended surgery on a blocked vein in his leg. He was also admitted at an unspecified facility in Mutungo Biina.

According to a close friend- Pastor Robert Mbabazi, Kamuntu has been having complications since April this year.

At the time of writing this story, relatives, family and friends had converged at Mulago where the deceased’s body remains in the mortuary.

Kamuntu is a trained Civil Engineer from Kyambogo University and a Telecommunications Engineer from Beijing, China.He has been working as NIRA Registrar of Koboko district.

He hails from Nyanga village in Kihihi Sub County, Kanungu district.

He shot to prominence for his role in President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s 2021 re-election drive where he coordinated a group of committed mobilisers for the ruling party to mobilise for NRM nationwide.

He is survived by a wife and four children.