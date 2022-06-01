The Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda has said if only public officers could heed to President Yoweri Museveni’s advice of emulating the UPDF on how to live simply and use the little resources for the service of the people, Uganda will definitely transform much faster.

In a Wednesday tweet, Mr Kirunda stated, “If public officers take the advice H.E Gen. @KagutaMuseveni gave yesterday at Olilim to emulate UPDF on using little resources to achieve big, Uganda will no doubt transform much faster.”

His remarks follows President Museveni’s Tuesday advice to leaders in the country where he told them to emulate the army on living humbly and serving Ugandans well. He also called for the rejection of those who serve their own interests before describing them as “parasites”.

“All these leaders who don’t see that you need to live humbly in order to serve your people are really parasites and should be rejected. UPDF is an example that works with little resources but provides service for the people,” Gen. Museveni said.

Gen. Museveni who is also the Commander In Chief of the armed forces, made the remarks while officiating at a pass out ceremony of over 2,590 Local Defense Personnel at Olilim Training School in Palam Sub-County, Ngariam County in Katakwi District.The trainees had successfully concluded their 6 months basic military training and were drawn from all regions of the country.

The C-I-C directed the media to show the country in pictures how UPDF started from a humble beginning of sleeping in grass thatched houses to gradually permanent structures and yet continues to serve the people.

He echoed the pledge made by the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu, of developing the infrastructure of Olilim Training School starting with health facilities, water, classrooms and later accommodation for the instructors as well as the trainees.

Gen. Museveni further congratulated the UPDF for listening to the strategy of how a young country can defend itself using little resources.