The Archbishop of Church of Uganda His Grace Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Samuel Mugalu has appealed to the Bishops across the country to embrace commercial farming as the only way to realize social economic transformation of the church and parishioners at all levels.

His Grace Dr. Kaziimba noted that there must be conversion of the head, heart, hand, homes and pockets economically in order to have a church which is not financially crippled.

He made remarks on Tuesday while leading a delegation of 20 Church of Uganda Bishops and their wives to visit and tour the projects of South Ankole Diocese at Kyamate Ntungamo Municipality.

His Grace Dr. Kaziimba commended the Bishop of South Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe for engaging in a cocktail of projects such as coffee, fruit growing, banana, beekeeping, hatchery, construction and irrigation.

He noted their visitation followed President Yoweri Museveni’s advice that other dioceses should come and benchmark in South Ankole Diocese as far as commercial farming is concerned.

During the commemoration service of St Janani Luwum at State House Entebbe last year, President Museveni commended the Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe and his wife Maama Lillian for their exemplary performance by initiating several projects including agricultural ones for the benefit of the people and called on other Bishops to borrow ideas from them.

The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese the Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni called upon all Bishops and Dioceses to borrow a leaf from South Ankole Diocese and use their church and family land for sustainable income and development.

Bishop Twinomujuni appreciated the splendiferous work being done by the Bishop Ahimbisibwe together with all men and women of God in preaching the gospel and chasing poverty.

Rt Rev Ahimbisibwe hailed the Archbishop and the house of bishops and their wives for the visitation as they were coming from the consecration of Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna of Kigezi Diocese.

Bishop Ahimbisibwe noted that the genesis of the projects at Kyamate was poor and under utilization of land in the diocese.

Earlier, the Archbishop Dr Kaziimba and Bishops witnessed the ground breaking of a two storeyed building dubbed a Resource centre which will host over 460 people.