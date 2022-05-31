The police in Isingiro has in custody, a one Abahe David, a 28-year-old, resident of Omukihangire cell, Bungongi Parish, Nyakitunda cell, for murdering his younger brother, Abasa Joshua, aged 16.

Abahe decided to kill Abasa after the latter demanded him to pay back his Shs5000 which he had lended the former on 23rd May, 2022.

The incident happened last week.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspect instead picked a panga and cut off his younger brothers’ finger, inflicted multiple injuries to the back of the head, and broke his neck. He then dragged his body and dumped it at his house. He was arrested accordingly, on murder charges.

In a separate development, the police in Wakiso has put up a serious manhunt for a 15-year-old, male juvenile, Sserugga Samson, a pupil of Mabombwe Church of Uganda, Nursery and Primary School, for the alleged murder of his younger sister, Namubiru Desire, aged 4, at their home in Mabombwe Kirindi village, Mende sub county, in Wakiso district.

“The victim had serious injuries on the forehead, the face, arms, stomach, back and legs. She succumbed to the injuries. Both the mother of the victim Namubiru Daisy and the suspect concealed the murder until when it was brought to the attention of the police,” Enanga noted in a statement on Tuesday.

“We have noticed that sibling abuse is often considered to be a normal passage with that most children experience, and it is higher in families with domestic violence or child abuse. Young children are particularly vulnerable and told to keep family matters private.They are often threatened not to report it to anyone for fear of breaking family bonds or threats of punishment. In addition, other families regard violence between siblings as rivalry, and simply advise the victims to either toughen up or fight back.”