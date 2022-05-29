Bushenyi District Local Government has reduced its budget for the financial year 2022/2023 by 1 Billion shillings.

The district council approved its draft budget of 34.8 Billion shillings, compared to the previous Budget of 35.4 Billion Shillings for the financial year of 2021/22.

The draft budget was presented to the council on Friday by Ronald Atubangira Rwabutwagu, the Secretary of Finance, Planning and Administration.

While Presenting the Budget, Atubangira, told the council that the budget had been affected by the shortfalls in Local revenue and the reduction of funds expected from the central government in form of Grants, and transfers from Line Ministries.

He said that there was a reduction of about 200 Million shillings of local revenue which is 37.6% of the expected 600 million shillings.

He said that the performance of the local revenue was below target because amounts from co-funding for small scale irrigation by beneficiaries had not been paid yet and the collections from markets and business licenses were also affected by the lockdown.

Atubangira says the Education sector was allocated the biggest share of the budget of 16 billion, followed by the Health sector at 12 Billion and Management at 5.5 billion shillings. Others are Works Roads and Engineering at2.9 billion.

This Financial year budget reduction has further decreased compared to the 2020/2021 financial year budget that stood at 41.9 billion shillings. The District Chairperson LC V Jafari Basajjabalaba attributed this to the near-total Lockdown that was initiated by the outbreak of Covid-19 and reduction of road funds.