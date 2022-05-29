The Commander of UPDF Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been overwhelmingly welcomed in Busoga as he presided over the opening ceremony of the CECAFA Senior Women’s Challenge Cup at Kakindu Stadium in Jinja.

The ceremony that happened on Sunday was organised by Team Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) headed by Michael Nuwagira alias Toyota.

The Championship will be played from June 1 to 11 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Countries like Uganda, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Rwanda, and South Sudan, among others, will take part in the tournament.

