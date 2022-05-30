The Anglican Church has launched the construction of an 800 Million Shillings Commercial building to celebrate 45 years of Mityana Diocese.

Bishop James Bukomeko of Mityana Diocese said that the building named Ebenezer in Mityana town is part of the strategies to ensure the church’s self-reliance. He said that the project is a symbol of the achievements attained by the church in the past 45 years especially the protection during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unveiling of the church construction plan on sunday was part of the thanksgiving service at Namukozi in Mityana District as the Diocese celebrated 45 years since its inception. The church raised 230 million in cash and 400 million in pledges towards the development of the project.

The church also awarded medals to various clergy, individuals among them the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba for their support of the development of the diocese. Dr. Kaziimba was the Bishop of Mityana Diocese before he was elected Archbishop.

The Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba said that the achievements in the past 45 years are the reason for the thanksgiving for the life and work done in the region. Nabakooba pledged to contribute 5 Million Shillings to the project. She also delivered a tractor donated by the government. She said that the tractor would help the people to improve their agricultural activities in the area especially as they prepare to tap into the parish development model.

The retired Bishop of Mukono Eriya Paul Luzinda described the celebration as a testimony of the achievements attained by the church saying that the foundation stone for the building is a symbol for the generations to know the good things attained. He asked the believers to repent of their sins and clear whatever went wrong.

He observed that although Mityana Diocese has developed in the last 45 years, the environment is not conducive and challenged the believers to desist from allowing trivial differences to destroy the developments and peace attained.

Bishop Luzinda said that the country is in need of reconciliation between people and God in order to guard against evil.

The Mityana District Woman Member of Parliament, Joyce Bagala described the project as part of the district’s development agenda which everyone in the area must support. Mityana Diocese comprises 5 districts which include Kyankwanzi, Kiboga, Kassanda, Mubende, and Mityana.