H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday Wednesday, May 25, 2022, met a team of investors from Turkey under the Beyler Group at State House, Entebbe. The investors were led by CEO, Dr. Hulusi Sogutlu.

Introducing themselves to the President, the Group said they have interest in Agriculture, Health, Water and Hitech Defence Systems.

They expressed interest to set up a coffee processing factory to roast and grind the beans, saying they have already established a PCR diagnostic center for HIV, TB, Covid-19, Gonorrhea in Bugolobi, Kampala.

They are seeking 15 acres of land to set up a hospital in the Entebbe and Kampala area. They also seek to set up a radiotherapy centre in Mbarara.

They also want to set up a factory that manufactures meters for water and oil.

In defence systems, the Group said they make drones (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles-UAVs).

In his response, H.E the President welcomed the group and promised to do business with them. He asked the investors to avail his staff with their proposals, promising to grant them takeoff agreements.