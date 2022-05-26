Three people including a director of a nursing school in Ishaka-Bushenyi Municipality are in police custody for forgery.

The suspects are Dawin Sande, the prime suspect, and director of CBD Nurses Training school in Ishaka-Bushenyi, John Bob, and Christine Akankwasa.

The suspects were picked up Tuesday in a joint operation conducted by the National Drug Authority (NDA) and Uganda Police Force in Mbarara City for masterminding the printing and issuing of forged academic documents to nursing students and fake NDA licenses for drug shop operators.

Abias Rwamwiri, the Spokesperson of the National Drug Authority, says that during their operation on unlicensed drug shops, they found Akankwasa with a forged license in the name of God’s Will drug shop in Mbarara City. She later led them to Sande and Bob as the source of all kinds of forged documents in the region.

Rwamwiri says that during the search of Sande’s business premises in Ishaka town council, they recovered several items including fake stamps for the Uganda Nurses and Midwives council, enrollment & practicing licenses, certificates of Allied Health Professional Council, Kampala International University (KIU), UNEB certificates, seals of different agencies, appointment letters and certificates of other training institutions and yellow papers for forging NDA licenses and birth certificates.

He says that they also recovered equipment including a laptop, and a printer used for printing the forged documents. Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson says that they have preferred forgery charges against the suspects pending guidance from the office of the Resident State Attorney.

Dr. Donald Bamanya, the NDA Regional Coordinator, says it is becoming common, especially in Bushenyi for people to forge official documents. Last year, the National Drug Authority (NDA) and Uganda Police Force police conducted a similar operation in the Bushenyi district leading to the arrest of six suspects for selling fake acaricides and forging documents for Nurses and labels.