The chairperson of the south division in Moroto municipality has been arrested and detained at the court cells for inciting violence during the court session.

Isaac Lokol was arrested at Moroto grade one magistrate’s court premises where he had turned up to check on the suspects who appeared before court.

On Wednesday, the joint security forces conducted the cordon and search operations within the municipality which led to the arrest of over 300 suspected to be cattle rustlers.

On Friday evening, the suspects appeared before grade one magistrate for the case hearing, but the session could not start due to interruptions by the local leaders who demanded for the immediate release of the suspects.

We learnt that the scuffle between the local leaders and police disrupted a court session that was supposed to have started at 4:00pm was pushed up to 7:00pm after his arrest.

Lokol, one of the aggrieved said there was no need for security forces to conduct their cordon and search operations in town because the raiders stay in the village. He accused the security forces for failing to arrest the real culprits in the villages but instead shifted their operations in town to disturb street dwellers who are innocent.

David katunda Nyesigire, the district police commander who ordered for his arrest, accused the victim of disrupting a court session.

He said the suspects will only be released if they prove they are not guilty.

The joint security forces launched an energized cordon and search operations across all the nine districts of Karamoja.