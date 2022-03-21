National Water Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has temporarily shut down its Katosi water reservoir for repair to handle an emergency leakage.

The move was mandatory because if unattended to, the leakage could cause a dangerous burst which could damage or wash away an entire village!

Reports coming from the Water agency, there is a leakage on the pumping main between the plant and Nsumba reservoirs. According to the official statement, the contractor for the Katosi-Kampala transmission mains detected a technical fault on the DN1400 bulk water pumping main to Nsumba reservoirs.

A number of places are going to be affected by the shutdown. NWSC says to carry out works the shutdown is mandatory because of the high volumes of water in the pipes.

The following places are going to be affected including water supply to Mukono, Seeta, Parts of Namugongo, Kyaliwajjala, Kira, Nsasa, Bulindo and the surrounding areas, Sonde, parts of Mutungo, Bukoto, Naguru, Ntinda and the surrounding areas, Kasangati, Gayaza, Kanyanya, Komamboga, parts of Matugga, Kabaga, Kitezi, Kayanga, Kitagobwa, Jjokolera, Namulumba, Mawule, Kata, Katadde, Kiyimbambwa, Mayirikiti, Kiti and the surrounding areas will be affected by the works.

NWSC says that the repair works will not cost the Waterman because the plant is still under defects liability period, therefore the contractor is liable.

“The plant is absolutely fine. The leakage is in-between the plant and Nsumba reservoirs. To work, you must shutdown due to the high volumes of water in the line” said NWSC publicist JonFisher

Water users are therefore advised to store water and use it sparingly as it takes time for the system to stabilize after a total plant shutdown.