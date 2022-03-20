More than 4, 500 residents from seven villages in Kyesiiga Sub County in Lwengo District are living in fear after receiving threatening messages from a city tycoon who claims to be the owner of the land where they have stayed for so long.

These have cried to Buganda Land Board to quickly come for their rescue because they have been paying annual dues indigenously known as’’ Busuulu’’ While others acquired Land titles from Buganda Kingdom under ’’Kyapamungalo system’’, but now days they spend sleepless nights over fear of eviction by businessman Daniel Kayizzi.

They are residents of Bunyuma, Lukolo, Mulema, Lwemodde, Birongo, Katikamu and Mikobe villages of Kyesiiga Sub county, Bukoto Central constuency, Lwengo district.

The same land also accommodates different traditional sites of ‘’Ente and Engabi’’ clans of Buganda Kingdom, and residents believe that ,if they are demolished, it will result into unending problems because such traditional sites are very vital in their day to day lives.

Locals also narrate that, their ancestors and parents were buried on this land, hence wondering how Kayizzi gained the ownership.

One of them is Mr. Kyakulagira ssejingo, who says that he has spent years paying Busuulu to Buganda Land board and the owner of the Land is His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Area leaders led by Bukoto Central legislator Hon Richard Sebamala, and the Sub county Councilor for the Disabled Baale Mudasiru have advised residents to look for their legal documents which permit them to live on the contested land due to the fact that, some people are living on public land ,and any time government can give it away to investors a factor which can lead to serious conflicts.

However, according to Kayizzi, he is not aiming at conducting forceful evictions as residents say, though he is willing to call them for harmonization so that they can clear their status of ownership.