The former Ankole Kingdom Treasurer Christopher Komire Rwabagabo has been described as a true statesman renowned for his elegance, neatness, who didn’t tolerate corruption while serving the Kingdom.

The deceased served as Ankole Kingdom Treasurer before the abolition of Kingdoms in 1966.

According to the lay canon John Wycliffe Karazaarwe, Komire was a pillar and a man of unparalleled dignity that leveled the ground for the revival to infiltrate the church of Uganda in the 1990s.

Canon Karazaarwe agitated his posthumous recognition as a lay canon because he did not forsake God and spread the gospel despite temptations and trials at that time.

He noted that Komire was trustworthy who mentored, nurtured and welcomed many. He appealed to his children to maintain the reputation of the family.

Prof. Arthur Kakwende noted that the late Christopher Komire was brilliant who taught himself to be the cashier and Treasurer of Ankole Kingdom after dropping from school at the level of junior.

The children led by lay canon Ben Katsinzi and Juliana described their late father Komire as devoted, obedient and jolly who served God diligently until his demise.

Katsinzi thanked Juliana and her husband Isa for nursing the deceased, which is not simple to many children.

The daughter in laws led by Caroline, Evelyn and Jovia Mwine told mourners that their father in law was a parent and a preacher who showed them a right direction in salivation.

In his sermon during the requiem service at St Mathews’ Cathedral Kyamate, the Dean Kyamate the Very Rev Canon Joash Tushangyomujuni reminded Christians that late Christopher Komire Rwabagabo fought the good fight and he finished the race waiting for a crown of righteousness.

Canon Tushangyomujuni asked the mourners to accept Jesus Christ as Komire if they are to inherit the righteousness in Heaven.

The late Christopher Komire Rwabagabo aged 87 years succumbed to prostate cancer and he will be buried today at his ancestral home in Muyogo, Kikoni in Ntungamo district.