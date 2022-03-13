Young People Living with HIV/AIDS in Kwania District are facing difficulties accessing treatment at health facilities.

Records from the ART Clinic at Aduku Health Center IV show that out of the current 3,896 clients enrolled on ARVs, only 3,196 are adhering to treatment while 700 clients have absconded for the last three months.

Oscar Ewa, 28, a resident of Aduku town council, a young person living with HIV/AIDs blames the low uptake on inconveniences at different health facilities. He appealed to the government to come to their rescue and establish youth-friendly corners at all the health facilities in the district to address the problem.

Another person who preferred anonymity says that the young people especially those across landing sites of Lake Kwania are involved in risky sexual behaviors, posing high chances of infection. She asked government to strengthen HIV/AIDS counseling and psychosocial management of clients to reduce the transmission rate.

Sam Fang Omara, the Kwania District HIV Focal Person explained that many young people fear mixing up with adults to seek HIV/AIDs care services due to fear of stigma. He says the problem if not handled will escalate the HIV/AIDS transmission rate in the district.

Dorcus Wangari Ogwang, the Aduku town council female LCV councilor, who doubles as the chairperson of health and education of Kwania district local government, says that the council is working hard to ensure that all health facilities in the district have youth-friendly corners.