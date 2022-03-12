Police at Kanyanya are holding one Julius Matovu, 32 a resident of Fortportal City on allegations of assault and domestic violence.

In a viral video that has since made rounds on social media, Matovu is seen punching, slapping and kicking a vulnerable woman who is believed to be his wife.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says Matovu was arrested by police yesterday (11.03.2022) for allegedly assaulting his wife, Esther Nasaka, 22, a resident of Kikubbamba Zone in Wakiso District.

“The incident happened on the 10.03.2022 when Nasaka was called by the husband to come pick her clothes from Kyebando Erisa opposite Homesdalen Primary and Nursery School.The couple picked a quarrel and the woman was then assaulted by the man,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Saturday.

” Her statement has been recorded and video footage of Matovu assaulting Nasaka exhibited.”

Owoyesigyire further noted that Matovu will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as investigations are complete.