The UAE has declared its willing to donate 85 million Dollars to help running humanitarian operations in Ethiopia.

In partnership with the relief fund against famine, the financial aid will be allocated to certain UN Agencies such as: the World Food Programme, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the United Nations High-Commissioner for refugees.

The announcement of this aid was revealed during a press Briefing addressed by the Under-Secretary-General for High commissioner for Refugees and the emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths regarding the dryness in the Horn of Africa.

His Excellency Cheick Shakbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan secretary of Estate, stated that: « the UAE devotes specific attention to this issue in order to ensure stability in the Horn of Africa as the climate change affects negatively the humanitarian situations. Hence, the pledge we made will enhance the humanitarian Agencies capacity to rescue the regions in state of emergencies. »

The UAE intervention come under its efforts made in the humanitarian field. In this regard, the UAE Red-Crescent and Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Organization have lunched an air bridge as well as a boat of relief in order to rescue people affected by the dryness in Somalia.

