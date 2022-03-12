The Kabale District Woman Member of Parliament, Catherine Atwakire Ndamira

has urged farmers to adopt terracing methods and conserve the environment

to avoid increased incidents of landslides.

Atwakire, who visited different areas in Ndorwa West County where strong

hailstor wreaked havoc, made the call yesterday while addressing farmers from Kahungye sub-county at the sub-county headquarters in Kabale District.

The strong hailstorm characterized by rains, which started on Thursday at around 01:00PM and lasted for about an hour destroyed crop gardens and more than 80 houses and unspecified toilets. It also destroyed Nyakihanda Church of Uganda, Kahungye primary school, and Rubaya secondary school.

The most affected sub counties are Butanda, Kahungye, Rubaya and Ryakarimira town council.

Atwakire asked the local leaders to compile the list of the affected persons and hand it over to the Kabale Chief Administrative Officer so that she can lobby for the support from the office of the Prime Minister. She also pledged one million shillings towards the construction of Nyakihanda Church of Uganda, which was completely destroyed.

The Ryakarimira town council LCIII Chairperson, Enock Kazooba asked farmers to dig trenches in their gardens saying that they will help to control the

speed of running water.