Police are hunting for a man on charges of aggravated assault after burning his wife with boiling beans in Makindye division, a Kampala city suburb.

The suspect identified as Richard Waligo a resident of Kamwanyi zone, Nsambya Central-Makindye Division in Kampala, poured a full saucepan of boiling beans on his wife, after suspecting her of infidelity.

The victim, Estah Namwasa, a mother of five, is nursing 3rd-degree burns of her back, legs and arms, at Good Care Clinic in Nsambya.

From her sickbed, she told journalists that they had a fight on the night of March 05, 2022, when she confronted the husband for being irresponsible and failing to cater for their children. This, she said, angered Waligo who in return accused her of having extra marital affairs.

“We fought that night, but I was used to that because we could fight countless times in the past,” Namwasa said.

“He is a jealous man who accuses me of affairs with every person who comes close to me, the local council authorities have severally cautioned him but he never changed.”

On the day following the night fight, Namwasa said her husband made an abrupt visit to her restaurant, where he found two male customers who were playing cards. In anger, Waligo started another fight, before lifting boiling beans from the fire and poured them onbher from the back.

The victim was assisted by the area locals who rushed her to the nearby clinic in bad condition. She says after burning her, the husband made off with her phone and the money she had saved in the day.

Her neighbor Christine Dongo, who is her caregiver, said Namwasa’s husband was heard claiming that he was tired of taking care of children he wasn’t the biological father of.

Badirul Mbabali the area chairperson, condemned the act of attempted murder. He said there is a rise in cases of domestic violence mostly in slum areas of Kampala.

The victim who is being assisted by neighbors is calling on Good Samaritans to come to her rescue for better medical treatment.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, said the case is under investigation by Kabalagala Police station and the hunt for the suspect is ongoing, for him to face charges of aggravated assault once apprehended.