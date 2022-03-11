About 80 houses including a church were destroyed Wednesday by a strong hailstorm that hit Kabale district.

The hailstorm occurred during a heavy downpour that started at around 1:00pm and lasted for more than an hour. The hailstorm affected houses in the sub counties of Butanda and Kahungye, and Ryakarimira town council in Ndorwa West County, according to Alex Byakatonda, Kabale District Information Officer.

Willy Ivan Twikirize, the Habuhuriro parish Chairman LC2 in Kahungye Sub County, says that he has personally witnessed 11 houses in his parish that were damaged by the hail storm. He adds that most of the houses had their roof tops blown off, while others were completely damaged.

Twikiriize identifies some of the victims, whose houses were destroyed as, Rogers Akankwasa, Friday Robert, Nyabyumba-Kyinyami Bataka Association, Dinah Tukazarwa, Bernad Tibeijuka, Joseph Banganagyira, Christopher Turimubanze, Edison Kahungu, Bere Tibenderana, Kakwenza, Ninzeyimana, and Sunday among others.

Twikirize, also says that most the affected were advised to seek shelter from their friends and relatives.

Ivan Bahika, Rugaga parish LC2 Chairman in Butanda Sub County, says that he had counted more 10 damaged houses at Hakyooma trading centre, and many more at Habuhuriro and habubaare trading centres and nearby Murandomo parish.

Dickson Kamuhanda, residents of Nyombe parish in Butanda sub county says that the hailstorm destroyed Nyakihanda church of Uganda in Rubaya parish. The incident was also confirmed by the church Catechist, Boaz Kakuru. Kamuhanda also says that many houses in the villages of Biringo and Rwemihanga were damaged. Kamuhanda says that a Kahungye primary school kitchen was also not spared. He calls upon the government to intervene and help the affected people.

Miria Tugume Akankwasa, Kabale District Vice-Chairperson, who is also a resident of Butanda sub county, says that she was personally affected by the hailstorm, which blew off her house and also destroyed her pig sty. She says that the affected people are in dire need of help.