By Everest Mukiibi

Five more people are in police custody in Oyam district in connection to the murder of 72- year-old Albina Akoi. The suspects are believed to be part of the mob of worshippers that ganged up against Akoi on Friday last week on accusations of practising witchcraft.

It all started when the ‘Holy spirit’ allegedly singled out the deceased during a prayer session led by Pastor Lawrence Aguga. The congregation then descended on Akoi forcing her to run for 6kms towards the prayer ground while being assaulted by the congregation. She collapsed and died before reaching the prayer ground.

Subsequently, police arrested Geoffrey Bua, who hosted the pastor and several other members of the congregation while 8 others were on the run. Now, Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson, says that they have picked up more than five suspects.

They include Catherine Apio, a resident of Aryeke trading centre Acuti parish, Denis Awongo, Norman Opira and Tonny Odongo, a businessman and Lawrence Opio, a clan chief, all from Oyam district. Opio is locked up at Opit police station pending transfer to Oyam.

Okema says that Police has not been able to arrest the pastor who led the congregation to Akoi’s home despite knowing his hiding location. “Efforts to have pastor Aguga Lawrence arrested from his hiding place are underway. He should know we have known where he is hiding therefore he should just report himself to the nearest police facility,” he said.