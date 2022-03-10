By Everest Mukiibi

An elderly woman has died in Kibaale district after falling into an open pit latrine.

Patience Nabukera, a resident of Igunda village in Kayanja Sub County met her death around 11 am on Wednesday morning.

The Sub-county LC 3 Chairperson, John Ndolereire, says that the pit latrine belongs to Sirafa Rusiba, the chairperson of traditional healers in Kibaale district. He said that efforts to save Nabukera were delayed by the three snakes that were in the pit.

Ndolereire says that this forced residents to hire three men from Mubende district, who were given Shillings 200,000 to rescue Nabukera from the pit but it was too late by the time they raised the money. He explains that the rescuers struggled to kill the snakes in order to retrieve the deceased’s body.

Omuhereza Byabagambi, the Kayanja parish Male councillor told our reporter that the late Nabukera has been feuding with Rusiba over a house. He says that the deceased had offered her only house to Rusiba after failing to pay back a loan she secured from him.

Police had taken the deceased’s body to Kibaale Health Center IV for postmortem by the time of filing this story.