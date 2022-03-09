The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) board chairman Peter Ucanda has been accused by fellow board members of mismanaging the government owned entity.

A section of board members accuse Ucanda of incompetence, biasness and dishonesty.

In a letter to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, the board members said the Chairman was conniving with the company’s Managing Director George Rwabajungu and the Company Secretary Georgina Kugonza Musisi to undermine the performance of the country’s electricity transmission body.

“Board members must be free from conflict of interest, must be honest, committed, impartial and putting the affairs of the company above individual or third party interests. We have found these lacking among some members, causing a constant challenge within the board and threatening cohesion in board performance and general management of the company,” some of the disgruntled board members told Minister Kasaija in a 9th August, 2021 letter.

” The Managing Director being Executive Director is entrusted with ensuring that the information laid before the board by management is an accurate reflection of management and their understanding of the affairs and business operations of the company. We have found this lacking on the part of the MD. Infact the Chairman and the MD are so insecure that whoever appears to be knowledgeable or speaking the truth or acting in interests of the company has been accused of seeking to take over their positions.”

Currently, the UETCL board is made of seven members who include Mr Ucanda as Chairman, a position he has held since January, 2009, Richard Santo, Sarah Irumba Muhumuza, Grace Achieng Oburu, Eng Abdon Atwine, Chris Mugisha and George Rwabajungu.

The board members also said, Mr Ucanda’s close friendship with Mr Rwabajungu and Ms Georgina has caused unhealthy relations in the board and management since the trio keeps on covering and defending one another whenever they do wrong.

“Hon Minister, from our observations the Chairman of the board always takes different positions favouring management to the detriment of the company, a move which makes it difficult for the board to enforce accountability and discipline against culpable staff,”they stated.

“At majority board meetings, the chairman is either on his phone or reading newspapers, showing total lack of interest in the business of the company. Of late he delegates to a Director to chair while he sits in the meeting on his phone or reading newspapers. We have also observed his unpreparedness at board meetings and tends to act on verbal briefs by MD or Company Secretary presenting management positions.”

The disgruntled board members also accused their boss of being harsh and hostile to his subordinates.

” He is persistently harsh and hostile in board meetings, to those members who raise ethical issues or insist on upholding corporate governance principles and taking the right action, Hon Minister, the Chairman tends to run the company as his personal business.”

” In majority cases where a decision involves a disciplinary action or require assurance by Internal Audit, the Company Secretary (Georgina) omits it from the minutes and even if we insist on it, she does not communicate the board decision and the Chairman simply shields her.”