By Everest Mukiibi

Odismus Lukambwe, the Kyampisi Gombolola Internal Security Officer-GISO in Mukono District has passed on at Mulago National Referral Hospital. Lukambwe succumbed to the wounds he sustained in an attack by unknown assailants on Sunday night.

He was returning to his residence in Misombwa village in Ddundu parish together with his wife from a drinking joint in Kabembe around 11 pm when they were attacked while crossing through the Kanyogoga eucalyptus forest. He was rushed to Nsambya hospital in critical condition.

However, his caretaker, Alex Lubwama says his family failed to raise the required funds for the surgery and decided to transfer him to Mulago National Referral hospital on Monday evening. “We were tasked to look for Shillings 9 million for the operation and were supposed to deposit half of the money before the surgery is done. Our efforts to seek assistance from security agencies were fruitless,” he said.

Lubwama added, “They are currently looking up the community to raise money to transport the body from the hospital.”

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Oweyesigyire, says they are yet to identify the assailants.

“The wife alleged that Shillings 2 million and four mobile telephones were stolen from them. Police recovered a motorbike and one Nokia cellphone from the scene,” Oweyesigyire noted.

Lukambwe’s wife is recuperating at St. Francis Naggalama hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

The community members led by George Stanly Muwonge, the Kyampisi sub-county councillor are yet to engage the family to make the final burial arrangements.