The UPDF Commander Land Forces also First Son of Uganda Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has retired from the army.

Gen Muhoozi confirmed the development through his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“After 28 years of service in my glorious military, the greatest military in the world, I am happy to announce my retirement. Me and my soldiers have achieved so much! I have only love and respect for all those great men and women that achieve greatness for Uganda everyday,”he tweeted.

About Gen Muhoozi:

Kainerugaba was born on 24 April 1974 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to Yoweri Museveni, who has been President of Uganda since 1986, and Janet Museveni, the Minister of Education and Sports since 6 June 2016.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba is their first-born. Raised in a Christian family, Muhoozi became born-again in his early years (secondary school). In 1999, Muhoozi married Charlotte Nankunda Kutesa, a daughter of former Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa.

As a child, Kainerugaba attended schools in Tanzania, Mount Kenya Academy in Nyeri Kenya and Sweden. After his father became President of Uganda, he attended Kampala Parents School, King’s College Budo and St. Mary’s College Kisubi. He graduated in 1994.

In 1999, Muhoozi joined the UPDF at the rank of officer cadet and graduated in 2000 from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the British Army’s officer training school. He quickly made promotion within UPDF although many of Museveni’s former NRA comrades such as David Sejusa and Kizza Besigye opposed this.

Muhoozi was admitted to Egyptian Military Academy where he took both the company and battalion commanders courses. He also attended the Kalama Armoured Warfare Training School. In 2007 he was admitted to a one-year course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, graduating in June 2008.

Following that, he successfully completed the Executive National Security Programme at the South African National Defence College.

In September 2011 Muhoozi was promoted to Colonel. In early 2012 Col. Muhoozi enrolled at the South African National Defence College for the Executive National Security Program. In August 2012 he was promoted to Brigadier General and appointed Commander Special Forces Command.

In 2013 and 2014 Muhoozi was one of the senior UPDF commanders who deployed to South Sudan to support the Government of South Sudan after fighting broke out in Juba between rival factions of the SPLA. In 2017, Muhoozi was appointed Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties.

Last year, Gen Muhoozi was appointed Commander of UPDF Land Forces, months after being reappointed as Special Forces Command chief.