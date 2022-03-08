By Everest Mukiibi

One person has been killed and Shs 34 million stolen in separate robberies at two pump fuel stations in Wakiso district.

The deceased person has been identified as Victor Natumanya, a pump attendant at Ideal Energy petrol station found in Bulenga, Wakiso district.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, says that Natumanya met his death around 4 am on Monday morning. He says that unidentified thugs hacked Natumanya to death with an axe when he refused to surrender the money in his possession.

He says that two other victims including Peter Kasaga, another pump attendant and security guard, Emma Obo are nursing injuries.

“They knew where the money was kept. We’re currently pursuing them as criminals but unfortunately, this fuel station has no security cameras that can help us in identifying them,” Owoyesigyire said.

A similar robbery took place at Horse Fuel station Naluvule-Wakiso on Friday last week involving a security guard deployed at the station. The security guard only identified as Musa from Tight security group reportedly robbed Shs28 million from the station after placing the pump attendants at gunpoint around 3:00 am and varnished with the money and the gun.

Police blamed the theft on the carelessness of the managers and internal dealings. “The managers were careless in their job by delaying to bank the money and the thugs got this information. This is the reason why we highly suspect internal dealing,” Owoyesigyire stated.