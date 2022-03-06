President Yoweri Museveni has met with a Kenyan delegation led by the former Vice President, H.E Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, at State Lodge, Nakasero for consultations on the peace process in the Great Lakes region.

During the meeting, President Museveni called for unity as the foundation of peace. He called for patriotism as the basis for building strong armies.

“During the war against Idi Amin, the freedom fighters were not paid but we managed to work well. Therefore, desist from building the army with money. Use freedom fighters to build the army,” the President said.

On his part, H.E Musyoka appreciated the President’s advice and requested for another meeting to iron out details of the discussions. He further commended the President for fighting poverty.

Other dignitaries present at the meeting were Senator Gideon Moi, the High Commissioner of Kenya, Amb. Kennedy Mokaya; Uganda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen. Jeje Odongo, Hon. Betty Bigombe and the Ag. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Arthur Kafeero.