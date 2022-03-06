The Ntungamo Municipality Mayor Jacob Kafureeka has challenged primary school teachers to enroll for further studies if they are to remain relevant and benefit much in their teaching profession.

Kafureeka alias Jack Jex said that upgrading their studies will help them to be promoted or acquire highly paying jobs in various disciplines.

He made the remarks on Friday during the farewell party organized by Ntungamo Municipality Primary school teachers fraternity for the two municipal teachers who were promoted to a new office as Inspector of schools.

The recent promoted teachers are Orikiriza Mercy who has been a teacher at Maato Muslim PS and Tuzarirwe Robert who was acting head teacher Kyamate Primary School and a former Radio presenter.

Kafureeka hailed Tuzarirwe Robert and Orikiriza Mercy for being role models for other teachers.

The senior Inspector of schools Ntungamo Municipality Turigye Gladys Kiiza commended the role played by teachers as far as promoting academic standards is concerned in the municipality.

The head teacher Maato Muslim primary school Mununuura Bernard asked people in higher authority to avoid despising or under looking subordinates because at one time they may become their superiors.

According to the appointment letter signed by the Ntungamo district chief administrative officer Nassar Mukiibi dated 11th February 2022, the Ntungamo district service commission appointed the former Radio presenter Tuzarirwe Robert as inspector of schools in charge of Ruhaama East County.

Tuzarirwe Robert worked with Voice of Kamwenge in 2011 as Radio presenter for one year after resigning the teaching profession over what he called abuse and insulting of the profession when the minister said that every fool can teach.

Others appointed are Muhumuza Elly who has been class teacher at Rubaare secondary school now posted to Rushenyi County, Banyenzaki Julius in charge Ruhaama Main, Dinah Nuwabaine Nabaasa in charge Kajara County and Orikiriza Mercy posted at the district headquarters as data entrant.